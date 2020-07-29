The controversial actor will make his debut in Kannada cinema with KGF-2, playing a centrally important antagonist in the second part of the popular franchise.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: On his 61st birthday, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt, on Wednesday, took to Twitter to unveil his first look as formidable ‘Adheera’ in the second instalment of super-hit film KGF franchise.

The controversial actor will make his debut in Kannada cinema with KGF-2, playing a centrally important antagonist in the second part of the popular franchise.

Expressing his gratitude for the makers and rest of the star cast of the film, the actor wrote on Twitter, “It's been a pleasure working on this film and I couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift. Thank you @prashanth_neel, @Karthik1423, @TheNameIsYash, @VKiragandur, #Deepak, #Lithika, #Pradeep & the entire team of KGF.”

Dutt also thanked his fans and admirers across the country and beyond for the love that has come Sanjay's way from them. “Special thanks to all my fans who have always showered me with their love and support! #KGFChapter2 #AdheeraFirstLook,” wrote Sanju while tagging the rest of the star cast and related people.

Fans give a thumbs up to Sanjay Dutt's Adheera look

Sanjay has played negative roles in the past as well but the excitement associated with his current on-screen look is rather rare. The veteran actor can be seen flaunting dreadlocks with tattoos on his head and face.

“Awesome look ....we need this kind of films for INDIA... please publish these kind of films. .push the boundary...we can.....love you looks Sanjay Sir @duttasanjay(sic),” wrote a fan.

Awesome look ....we need this kind of films for INDIA... please publish these kind of films. .push the boundary...we can.....love you looks Sanjay Sir @duttasanjay 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤘😍😍😍😍😍 — Amartya Ghosh Dastidar (@AmartyaDastidar) July 29, 2020

“The Character Of Adheera In KGF Chapter 2 Is Inspired By Them Which Indicates How Intense His Character Will Be... And This Makes KGF Chapter 2 Movie Even More Curious To Watch! @prashanth_neel #AdheeraFirstLook #KGFChapter2 #YashBoss,” wrote another fan.

The Character Of Adheera In KGF Chapter 2 Is Inspired By Them Which Indicates How Intense His Character Will Be... And This Makes KGF Chapter 2 Movie Even More Curious To Watch!@prashanth_neel #AdheeraFirstLook #KGFChapter2 #YashBoss pic.twitter.com/ZyGisMRYI7 — Being Yash™ (@BeingNimmaYash) July 29, 2020

‘KGF Chapter-2’ is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on 23rd October 2020.

Posted By: Talib Khan