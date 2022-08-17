Kevin Oh And Gong Hyo-Jin Announce Wedding In October, Say 'Will Be Starting A New Chapter'

Popular Korean actor Gong Hyo-jin and Korean-American singer Kevin Oh are finally getting married and the two will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in October 2022. Gong's agency Management SOOP on Wednesday confirmed media. They issued a statement revealing that 'Gong and Oh will start new chapters in life soon'.

"We would like to share news about actress Gong Hyo Jin. Gong Hyo Jin and Kevin Oh will be starting a new chapter of their lives together.

"As it is what the two wish for, they will be holding their wedding privately in October with only their close relatives and acquaintances present," the agency said in a statement.

"We ask for your generous understanding on not being able to share the detailed schedule and location.Please send lots of blessings and support to the couple's days ahead as they take a valuable first step forward in their lives," the statement continued.

Earlier, in April, Gong, 42, and Oh, 31, confirmed their relationship.

Oh took to his Instagram to address their wedding. He also shared a photo of sheet music for a song that he composed that Gong wrote the lyrics for.

"It would probably be more respectable of me to write this in Korean. But, this is personal. And it feels more fitting to say it in my native tongue, in the best, most natural way possible. Two years ago, I met a girl. Our love was full—yes, daunting at times—but we proved to each other..that we need each other. In her, I've met my best friend for life, my soulmate. And soon, I'll be able to call her my wife. This fall, we will be getting married quietly in my hometown. I know I'm stealing away an actress who's received a great deal of love in Korea, and perhaps it would be more fitting to hold the ceremony publicly here in Seoul. But for selfish reasons, I wanted to celebrate in the presence of my family. I hope you understand."

He continued, "I'm so blessed to have people like you who've allowed me this dream—you who've given me unforgettable moments, you who've carried me through some of my darkest hours with your love and support. You know what I write to you when signing your letters and CDs: "always love and be loved." You've taught me to have courage, to be a better man, to love more. And I have so much more of it left to give you. I'm preparing some new music, as well. I hope I'll be able to share them with you soon. A new start to both my life and my music. Let's do our best to live our best life, together. Thank you! love, k."

For the unversed, Gong Hyo Jin is an actress known for many hit dramas including “Pasta,” “The Greatest Love,” “Master’s Sun,” “It’s Okay, That’s Love,” “The Producers,” “Don’t Dare to Dream” (“Jealousy Incarnate”), “When the Camellia Blooms,” and more. Kevin Oh is a singer born in 1990 who won Season 7 of “Superstar K” and also competed on “Super Band.”