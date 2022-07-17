Kesariya Song Out: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Chemistry Steals The Show In This Love Anthem

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Brahmastra' has finally started its musical journey with the first song 'Kesariya'. Ever since the teaser of 'Kesariya' was released, fans were excited to hear its full version. Director Ayan Mukherjee and the makers of Brahmastra decided to release 'Kesariya' first because of the audience's demand and the popularity of the song.

Listen to the song here:

Alia, Ranbir and Ayan went live on Alia Bhatt's Instagram account to launch their song. In Instagram live, the trio talked about the making of the song and much more. Over 80 thousand joined them on Instagram live.

The song is composed by Pritam and sung by Arijit Singh. Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics of the song.

Announcing the news of the Kesariya launch, Ayan Mukherjee penned a heartfelt note on Instagram and thanked Pritam for his hard work. He wrote, "Pritam / Dada - was one of the first collaborators to take on the Brahmāstra journey, and we have spent years - of sleepless nights, making songs, rejecting songs, stressing on timelines, cups of tea, thinking discussing working creating - on Brahmāstra! I think - that relationship is the highest level of creative collaboration I have on this movie, and his work more than anyone’s, gives Soul to this Vision."

He also revealed that he wanted to launch Ranbir Kapoor's character Shiva first, but decided to go with Kesariya after getting so much warmth for the Kesariya Teaser. Ayan wrote, "I can’t imagine it being any other way… because Kesariya is about Shiva and ISHA… and their Love, which, is the Core of Brahmāstra…! Hope you guys enjoy the song when it drops tomorrow, enjoy its beauty and simplicity, and that it adds some joy to your lives !! P.S.: Do look out for the Song in all our South Languages … Each version has a distinct identity and we’ve done our best on each of them!"

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. It will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.