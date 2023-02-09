kerala-film-body-rules-movies-on-ott-could-release-only-after-42-days-of-theatrical-screening

The Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce, the leading trade organisation for the Malayalam film industry, announced on Wednesday that starting April 1, all movies released in theatres will only be made available on OTT platforms 42 days after their theatrical debut. The decision will also be applicable to other language films released in Kerala.

According to the Hindu, the 42-day period between a film's theatrical release and its availability on OTT platforms was established based on the observation that movie theatre attendance had decreased due to the rapid release of films on digital platforms. The Film Exhibitors' United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) recently increased their protest against producers who broke the agreement.

It was a long-standing request from the FEUOK to regulate the OTT release of films immediately after the theatrical release. Currently, Malayalam movies are released on OTT platforms just after 28 days of their theatrical release.

Additionally, at the meeting, it was decided that the Chamber of Commerce should be given a list of films that are already prepared for OTT release and those that are under contract until March 31. It has been reported that the trade organisation has also decided to prohibit movie-goers from posting reviews from inside the theatre.

The Hindu quoted the president of the Kerala Film Producers' Association, M. Renjith, as saying, "We found that there were concerted efforts to tarnish the prospects of a movie by a section of the media even before the end of the first show of a movie."

As an example, he cited the movie Jinn directed by Siddharth Bharathan, stating that some online reviewers gave negative reviews without realising that the film's release date had changed and it was not yet available to the public.