Keeping Up With The Khandan: Shah Rukh Khan’s Witty Reply On Being Asked If He Would Be A Part Of ‘The Kardashians’

Shah Rukh Khan will be making his much-awaited comeback with Yash Raj Films’ spy action-thriller movie ‘Pathaan.’ Releasing the first teaser of his upcoming film on his 57th birthday, the actor took to his Twitter account to host a special ‘’#ASKSRK’ session, where the actor answered some questions asked by his fans.

During the interactive session, Shah Rukh Khan commented on the popular American reality show ‘The Kardashians’, where the fans are given an inside peek into the glamorous and luxurious life of the Kardashian-Jenner family. King Khan was asked if he would want to be a part of ‘The Kardashians’ during the ÁskSRK session. To this, Shah Rukh Khan gave a witty reply.

Shah Rukh Khan promptly replied to the question and wrote, “It will never happen, we are a very private family…Khandan I guess!”

Shah Rukh Khan also spoke about getting fitness tips from Salman Khan during the Covid lockdown and opened up about his special bond with the ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ star.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in ‘Pathaan’. The film will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen after his 2018-film ‘Zero’. Along with Shah Rukh, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Pathaan’is slated to release in theaters on January 25, 2023 in more than four languages.

‘Pathaan’ will also feature a special cameo by Salman Khan, who will be donning his ‘Tiger’ avatar for this film.

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’. The film will be marking the first time collaboration of Shah Rukh with Taapsee Pannu. ‘Dunki’ is expected to have a theatrical release on December 23, 2023.

Apart from ‘Dunki’ and ‘Pathaan’, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in South filmmaker Atlee’s next. Titled ‘Jawan’, the film will also star lady superstar Nayanthara. Vijay Sethupathi is also expected to be a part of the action-thriller film. ‘Jawan’ is expected to be released in cinemas in June 2023.