Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput were together in a relationship for almost 6 years before the duo parted ways. Read on to know what Ankita has to say about her break up with the late actor.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ankita Lokhande and late Sushant Singh Rajput's love story was one of the most talked-about affairs of small screen and so was their breakup. After Sushant's untimely demise last year in June, Ankita has finally spoken about her breakup and her feelings for the actor. In a recent candid interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ankita revealed some details about going through the separation. Therefore, we bring you three big things the 'Manikarnika' actress said about herself and Sushant.

She had Sushant's pics in her house even after their breakup

The duo broke up in 2016 and but yet she chose to keep his pictures in the house even when people questioned her. Talking about it Ankita was quoted saying, "Give me time, yaar. I need my time. I am not somebody… Main 2.5 saal tak unke saath rahi hoon (I have lived with him for two-and-a-half years). I have lived my life with those pictures." She further added, "I am not somebody who will run away from the situation. I was getting up and facing that thing every day so that agar Sushant kabhi mere saamne aaye toh (if Sushant ever comes in front of me) I face him strongly. That was my thought process."

However, later the actress was ok taking down his pics. She said, "I faced it every single day. Ek din aaya (There came a day) when I realised that now I am done, now I need to remove the pictures. And I removed it. I felt that ek jagah khali hogi tabhi toh doosri pictures aayegi (only when I create space by removing those pictures that I can accommodate new pictures). I met Vicky and he is in my life. I am very, very, very happy with him."

Ankita left Bajirao Mastani and Happy New Year for Sushant

She said, "I gave up on many things. I gave up on Happy New Year. I remember Farah ma’am offered me the film and I met Shah Rukh sir also. He was like, ‘I will try to give you the best debut.’ And I was like, okay, but at the back of my mind… I was in Macau. Me, Sushant and Shah Rukh, we were sitting, and I was like, ‘Bhagwan, mera na ho (God, I hope I don’t get it).’ Ladki kaisi hoti hai na, she always tries, ‘Nahi yaar, mere partner ka achcha ho’ (A girl always wants the best for her partner)”.

Meanwhile, talking about Bajirao Mastani Ankita said, “I remember Sanjay sir called me and said, ‘Kar le Bajirao varna yaad rakh, pachtayegi tu (Do Bajirao Mastani or you will regret it later).’ He was literally praising me and Sanjay sir saying that is a very big thing. Then I was like, ‘Nahi sir, mujhe shaadi karni hai (No, sir. I want to get married).’ I still remember that and he did not have anything to say."

Sushant wanted to focus on his career and moved on

Talking about the reason of her breakup, Ankita said, "I didn't want to talk about my personal relationship publicly. People misunderstood me, today they come to me and say 'you left Sushant'. How do you know that? Nobody knows about my thing. I am not blaming anyone, Sushant made his choice very clear. He wanted to go on with his career, he chose his career and moved on. But for two and a half years I was dealing with so many things. I was not in that state of mind where I could work because I am not that kind of a girl who can easily move on and get to work. I was not that girl. So for me it was very difficult but my family stood by me."

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal