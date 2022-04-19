New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchangrandson Agastya Nanda is all set to make his big Bollywood debut with The Archies, a Hindi adaptation of the popular comics. The Archies will also feature Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor and it will mark the debut of all three-star kids in the industry. On Monday, Zoya Akhtar shared an update on the shoot of the film and informed us that

The Archies are finally on the floors for the shoot. After she shared the update, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle and congratulated Agastya Nanda and wrote, "Agastya... a new chapter begins in your life and there cannot be greater joy among us all ... my blessings my love and my wishes ever ... do well...And keep the flag flying."

#RT @SrBachchan: Agastya .. a new chapter begins in your life and there cannot be greater joy among us all .. my blessings my love and my wishes ever .. do well .. AND keep the flag flying !!! ❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏 https://t.co/UkBJg51z3g — EF Of Mr. Amitabh Bachchan (@EFSENAROCKS) April 18, 2022

The official tweet done by Amitabh Bachchan is likely deleted from his Twitter account due to the fact that the makers of The Archies have not yet announced the stars of the movie officially. However, a fan page dedicated to Amitabh Bachchan, took the Tweet and re-Tweeted it.

The film's shooting has now begun and as per reports, Agastya is playing the role of Archie Andrews. Meanwhile, Suhana Khan can play the role of Veronica and Khushi can be seen in the role of Betty Cooper. Earlier on Monday, Zoya Akhtar had shared the clapboard of 'The Archies' and wrote, "Back To The Future💥 #thearchies #supercalifragilisticexpialidocious."

Last year, in November, Zoya Akhtar announced her association with the project in an Instagram post. She wrote: "Archie and the Crew are about to get Down and Desi! 'The Archies' is A coming-of-age musical drama directed by me. Coming soon to Netflix."

Agastya Nanda is a grandchild of Amitabh Bachchan and the son of Shweta Nanda and businessman Nikhil Nanda.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan and Khushi Kapoor is the daughter of Boney Kapoor, Sri Devi, and sister to Janhvi Kapoor.

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan's work front, the megastar was last seen in Jhund and is all set to be seen in Runway 34, releasing April 29, and Brahmastra on September 9, 2022.

Posted By: Ashita Singh