New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara release, Actress Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram to share a picture of a lit candle and along with a heartfelt note. She captioned the picture as "hope, prayers, and strength". In the memory of the late actor Sushant, Ankita also shared a message on the post, "Keep smiling. Wherever you are," she wrote.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film ‘Dil Bechara’ is all set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar for SSR’s fans and admirers to witness the final on-screen appearance of late-actor.

Just a day ahead of Dil Bechara's release, Ankita who dated Sushant Singh Rajput for six years shared a note for the late actor on Instagram.



The Pavitra Rishta actress shot to fame after co-starring with Sushant Singh Rajput in the Balaji Telefilms-produced series. After the tragic demise of Sushant on June 14 in Mumbai, she visited the actor's family at his Mumbai residence. A month after his death, Ankita in an Instagram post shared a picture of a lit diya in front of the shrine with a caption: “Child of God” remembering the late actor.



Many old pictures and throwback tributes in the memory of the late actor surfaced online by his friends including actress Mouni Roy and Sandip Singh. Sharing a priceless throwback picture with the late actor, Mouni Roy wrote, "Remember?"

Sandip Sharma posted a heartfelt caption after the actor’s demise on Instagram for Ankita, writing, “Dear Ankita, with each passing day, one thought keeps haunting me over and over again. Kaash... I wish... We could have tried even harder, we could've stopped him, we could've begged him!”

The creative head of Balaji Telefilms, Vikas Gupta described Ankita as Sushant's "shock absorber."

