Keanu Reeves To Return With 'Constantine' Sequel? Here's What We Know

HOLLYWOOD star Keanu Reeves is one of the most talented and versatile actors in the film industry. As the audience is excited to see him in John Wick 4, Keanu Reeves is expected to return with another franchise. According to the latest reports, Keanu will be seen in Constantine 2, which is a sequel to the 2005 supernatural thriller 'Constantine'.

According to a report by Deadline, Warner bros has started working on Constantine 2 and it will be helmed by Francis Lawrence who also directed the first part.

Constantine was a superhit film at the box office. The movie will be produced by Akiva Goldsman his Weed Road Pictures, alongside Bad Robot’s J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella. Akiva Goldsman will also write the screenplay of the film.

Keanu Reeves essayed the role of John Constantine, a cynical exorcist with the ability to perceive and communicate with half-angels and half-demons. The movie also starred Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf, Tilda Swinton, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Djimon Hounsou, Gavin Rossdale, and Peter Stormare.

Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves will be seen in John Wick 4 and has already started shooting for the film. The teaser of John Wick Chapter 4 was unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Apart from Keanu, the movie also stars Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne and Ian McShane. John Wick: Chapter 4 will hit the theatres on March 24, 2023.

John Wick is a neo-noir action-thriller franchise and revolves around a former hitman who is forced back into the criminal underworld he had abandoned. All the John Wick films were commercially successful and praised by the critics as well. The movie is directed by Chad Stahelski and the script was written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch.

Moreover, John Wick Chapter 5 is also under development. The release date of John Wick 4 got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Reeves' commitments with The Matrix Resurrections.