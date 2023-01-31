K-Drama Actor Nam Joo-hyuk To Begin Mandatory Military Enlistment In March

Nam Joo-hyuk, the actor who featured in the movie Twenty-Five Twenty-One in 2022, is set to enter the South Korean army in March. In a statement, the actor's management company, Management SOOP, declared the joining date. This announcement came after it was revealed he submitted an application to the Capital Defence Command Military Police in May last year.

As reported by Soompi news agency, Management SOOP said, "It is true that Nam Joo-hyuk was accepted into the military police force. He will be enlisting in the police squad on March 20." Following his enlistment, Joo-hyuk will have five weeks of basic training at a military training centre, after which he will be assigned to his post.

Fans of the actor expressed sadness at the news, sending tweets like "Aww…will miss you JoHyuk….will wait for next drama….stay safe & healthy!!" "Best wishes to this superb actor that his time in the military goes well," another wrote. "Great service you’re doing to your country and the world in general. We will miss that face," a third commented.

He was reported to be enlisting in the military on October 17 last year, but his agency subsequently confirmed that he had not received an official notification to do so.

Management SOOP recently announced that Joo-hyuk has completed the filming of Vigilante and is now awaiting his military enlistment. Joo-hyuk first appeared in The Idle Mermaid in 2014, and starred in Who Are You: School 2015 (2015), which brought him to the public eye.

He has appeared in Korean television dramas such as Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo (2016), The Bride of Habaek (2017), The Light in Your Eyes (2019), The School Nurse Files (2020), Start Up (2020), and Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022). In addition, he has been featured in several films, including The Great Battle (2018) and Josee (2020).

The actor was last spotted in, Remember, which came out on October 26 last year. He shared the screen with Lee Sung Min and the story is about an elderly person in his 80s who experienced the Japanese invasion of Korea and lost his family. As he tries to accomplish his aim of vengeance before his memories start to fade, a young man in his 20s comes to aid him.