New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The shooting of the popular television reality quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12' started last week. The show's host and megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared some exciting pictures from the sets of KBC on Wednesday. The Bollywood superstar, who has been hosting the show since its inception in 2000, shared his gratitude towards the audience by posting poetry along with pics from the set of the show.

T 3660 -

जी हाँ हुज़ूर मैं काम करता हूँ,

मैं तरह तरह के काम करता हूँ ,



ये kbc की लत लगी है, लोगों को

संतुष्ट करूँ बस यही अपेक्षा Sony को



शुरुआत हुई है, अभी तो दिन कुछ बाक़ी हैं

स्नेह आदर प्यार मिले, तो हम आभारी हैं ~ ab



( BPMishr se prabhavit) pic.twitter.com/r3C8ZlYTKS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 15, 2020

Bollywood Shehnshah wrote, “Ji Haan Huzoor Main Kaam Karta Hoon, Main Tarah Tarah Ke Kaam Karta Hun. Ye KBC ki Lat Lagi Hai, Logon Ko! Santushti Karun Bas Yahi Apesksha Sony Ko. Shuruaat hui Hai abhi to din kuch Baaki hain, Sneh, Pyar or Aadar mile to hum abhari hain. ( BPMishr se prabhavit).”

Earlier, Big B shared a glimpse of new normal on the stage of KBC. Along with the pictures, he wrote, “it’s back to work .. in a sea of blue PPE .. KBC 12 .. started 2000 .. today year 2020 .. 20 years! Amaze .. that’s a lifetime.”

T 3639 - The work routine beginneth .. as does the prep for KBC 12 .. safety , care and precautions all in place .. the World has become a different place .. विश्व एक साथ बदल गया है ! pic.twitter.com/lMkLYcVNsc — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 26, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan’s show KBC has completed 20 years on board with 12 seasons. The makers have celebrated the historical moment with the viewers and treat them with the exclusive pictures of the set last week. Bollywood megastar reposted the pictures and wrote, “Its coming back .. KBC .. because every ’setback’ needs to be answered with a comeback.”

According to the reports, Amitabh Bachchan’s show was scheduled to telecast in May but it got postponed after Big B tested COVID-19 positive. Bachchan’s latest pictures with the contestants is proof that the show will begin soon, however, the makers are yet to announce the premiere date.

