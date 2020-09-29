KBC 12: Everyone wants to sit on the hot seat of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' opposite to megastar Amitabh Bachchan, if you are dreaming that too, here is an opportunity for you. Know how to participate in 'Play Along' and its benefits.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amitabh Bachchan hosted quiz reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12, which was premiered on Monday night, has brought an amazing opportunity for its viewers. While many contestants dream of sitting on the hot seat opposite Amitabh Bachchan, KBC gives you a chance to win prize money, exciting gifts and a brand new car. In fact, 20 lucky winners will get to have a Zoom call with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. KBC has launched a 'Play Along' game on SonyLIV, here is how you can play.

1. Firstly, you need to download the SonyLIV app from Google Play or App store.

2. Those who are not a subscriber can also participate in 'Play Along'. However, a subscriber gets extra benefits in terms of prizes.

3. The user will be redirected to the homepage, click on 'Play Along'. Register yourself on the application and update your profile. Users have to choose Hindi or English according to their language preference.

4. To register, participants must be above 18 years and must hold citizenship of India. Participants are advised to read the rules and regulations of the game carefully.

5. Whatever the question will be asked on television, will be displayed on your mobile app. The participants have to answer the question correctly on in the stipulated time.

6. Make sure to click on Submit the answer, otherwise, the system will not accept your answer.

7. User will get points for each right answer.

8. The user can continue playing the game even after giving the wrong answers as there is no elimination for a 'Play Along' participant.

9. For non-subscribers, there is only one lifeline available in the game. However, subscribers of the application can use it anytime in the game.

10. The user can also win 500 points by giving the right answer to the Fastest finger first question.

12. ‘Lakhpati’ prize can only be bagged by the Sonyliv subscribers. The non-subscribers can win up to Rs 1000 as cash prize. However, they are eligible to win other prizes like Bluetooth speakers, mobile phones, headphones, television sets, laptops, power banks, iPads and vouchers.

13. Must play the game regularly because the season’s top scorer will also get a chance to win a new car.

14. Also, 20 lucky winners will get to have a Zoom call with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

15. The constant participant of 'Play Along' will get a chance to appear in the main show. They will be featured in the last week of the Kaun Banega Crorepati.

“From the first-ever digital auditions on SonyLIV to a resounding response online, this has been a year of innovations for Kaun Banega Crorepati. Our new feature ‘Har Din 10 Lakhpati’ is an extension in that direction to build the momentum around KBC Play Along and make winners out of our viewers. With 10 lakhpatis every day, we not only intend to reward viewers sitting at home, but also cater to the aspirations of countless Indians of participating in India’s biggest reality game show,” The Indian Express quoted Aman Srivastav, Head – Marketing, Digital Business, Sony LIV as saying.

Posted By: Srishti Goel