New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Karmaveer episode from Kaun Banega Crorepati 12', which airs every Friday, is very special. In the show, Amitabh Bachchan not only asks the questions from the contestants but Bigg B also narrates several interesting stories related to his life. Something similar has been seen in Friday's episode. Big B shared an anecdote related to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray in the Karmaveer episode. He told that he was asked a number of times how was the relationship between him and Balasaheb. He then narrated a story of the first meeting with Bala Saheb after marriage.

Amitabh Bachchan said, 'When I was married, Bala Saheb called me to meet. Then I and Jaya went to meet him at his house. Jaya's aarti was offered at her house which amused me. Since then, the relationship between Bala Saheb and me has become very strong. Big B narrated the story after a question related to the film based on Balasaheb Thackeray was asked by Contestant Anuradha Bhosle and Nagraj Manjule.

Here's the question asked related to Bala Saheb Thackeray

Anuradha and Nagraj were asked who played the character of Balasaheb in the film 'Thackeray', based on the life of Bal Thackeray.

Giving the right answer to the question to Anuradha and Nagraj said- Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Karmveer contestants Anuradha and Nagaraj played brilliantly in the Karmaveer episode and earned a sum of Rs 25 lakhs. Anuradha and Nagraj provided education and has given a way of living to 70,000 children. Nagraj said in the show, "Each and evry student must have the right to education". Whereas, with a heavy heart Anuradha Bhosle revealed that the future of Children is burning on the streets and people are least bothered about it.

