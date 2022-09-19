KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan’s Show Gets Season’s First Crorepati In Kavita Chawla, A Homemaker From Kolhapur

Amitabh Bachchan’s popular television game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, has finally found its 14th season’s first crorepati. Kavita Chawla, a homemaker from Kolhapur, Maharashtra, became KBC 14’s first contestant to win the esteemed prize money of Rs 1 Crore at the quiz show.

Kavita will continue her play for the final question on Monday, which has a prize money of Rs 7.5 crore associated with it. Taking to their Instagram page. Sony channel’s official page shared a clip of the season’s crorepati and the intense moments during the final question.

“Aakhri sawaal! Aakhri Padaav! Rs. 1 crore jeetne ke baad, kya @_kavitachawla ji jeet payengi Rs. 7.5 crore ka aakhri inaam? Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, aaj raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par. #KBC2022 @amitabhbachchan,” read the caption along with the post. Watch:

Speaking about achieving the milestone to a leading entertainment portal, Kavita expressed her excitement and said that she had not told anyone in the family about her feat except for her father and son. "I am extremely happy to reach till here. I feel proud that I am the first contestant to win 1 crore and I am really hoping and looking forward to answering the 7.5 crore question too. My father and son Vivek are with me in Mumbai and nobody in my family knows yet that I have won 1 crore. I want them to see the show and surprise them,” read a report by Pinkvilla.

Kavita also opened up about her plans about using the prize money. "Now that I have won this amount, I want to send my son Vivek abroad for further studies. And if I also win the next question of Rs. 7.5 crore, I will build my own bungalow and travel the world,” the report added.

Currently in its 14th season, Kaun Banega Crorepati has been a fan-favorite show, ever since its premiere in the year 2000. The quiz show has been hosted by Amitabh Bachchan for several seasons and remains on top of the TRP charts throughout its run.