KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan Breaks Into Tears After Jaya Bachchan Makes Revelation | Watch

The Big B of the Bollywood industry Amitabh Bachchan is loved by millions of fans. The actor is currently the host of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor is set to have two of his close relatives on the show on. The episode will be Amitabh's birthday special episode. Meanwhile, in a promo video of the show, the actor can be seen getting teary eyes at Jaya Bachchan's revelation about him. The episode will air on October 11, Amitabh's birthday.

The video depicts that the actor was in utter shock when the gave got over extremely soon as the hooter buzzes before timeout in the KBC advertisement. Later, Abhishek Bachchan who is sitting in the host seat shocks Big B by announcing Jaya Bachchan's entry.

Later, Big B's wife Jaya made a shocking revelation that brought tears to the actor's eyes. Jaya can be heard saying “Darshako ke liye main batana chahti hu… (I want to tell the audience…).” After which Big B breaks into tears.

While sharing the promo on social media, Sony Tv wrote, “KBC ke manch par aaye inn special guest ko dekh @amitabhbachchan ji ho gaye bhaavuk! (Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional on seeing these special guests on KBC).”

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to enjoy his 80th birthday on October 11. Meanwhile, in August this year, the actor tested positive for Covid-19, after which he took a brief break from working. Big B is an active social media user and often shares pictures and videos on his Instagram. The actor also has his blog through which he keeps his fans updated.

While talking about Amitabh Bachchan's work front, the actor was last seen in 'Goodbye' alongside Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie was released on October 8th.