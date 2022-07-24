KBC 14: Aamir Khan To Grace The Hot Seat For Amitabh Bachchan's Quiz Show

The new season of the quiz game show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14 is all set to premiere on August 7. The show will be hosted by legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. Making the grand episode more interesting, Padma Bhushan recipient, actor Aamir Khan, Padma Vibhushan boxing champion MC Mary Kom and Padma Sri Sunil Chhetri will feature in the show as special guests on the show.

On Sunday, the makers of the show dropped the promo the show which also revealed the date and time of the show. The show will go on air on August 7 at 9 PM. The first week of the show will celebrate India’s independence and will welcome several guests including Kargil war veteran Major DP Singh, and Sena medal gallantry recipient Col Mitali Madhumita.

After welcoming all the guests on dhol beats, Big B can be heard announcing the show with “Gyandaar, dhandaar, shaandaar" Kaun Banega Crorepati 14.

"Ravivaar, 7th August se Raat 9 baje, shuru hoga Kaun Banega Crorepati ka naya adhyay. Hoga azadi ke garv ka mahaparv," tweeted SonyTV.

Take a look at the promo here:

Ravivaar, 7th August se Raat 9 baje, shuru hoga Kaun Banega Crorepati ka naya adhyay. Hoga azadi ke garv ka mahaparv.#KBC2022@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/yUuZSUup0k — sonytv (@SonyTV) July 23, 2022

In addition, this time the show has added a special prize money slot of Rs 75 lakh to the game. During the promo of the show, Amitabh Bachchan announced that the new prize money slot was added to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

Earlier, the host of the show, Big B opened up about returning to the show. The actor revealed his excitement about doing the show once again.

“Back to the boards and the apprehension and fears and doubts arise again .. and each season presents itself similarly .. others think otherwise .. they are not wise, or in due process of the understanding needed to face camera and audience .. a claim much debated, but in all earnestness, it is factual for me," Big B wrote.

“Mock rehearsals are such a must .. all the detailing of the work changes the understanding of the job at hand and then its execution .. all a jumble just yet, and the doers say it's fine we shall manage and do it well. I have nothing but praise for their confidence .. and I do hope it all falls into place .. o dear .. life is a challenge each day .." he added.

Meanwhile, on Big B's work front, the actor has a bunch of projects in his pipeline. The first one would be Ayaan Mukherji's Brahmastra. He will also be seen in Nag Ashwin's Project K with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Amitabh will also be seen in The Intern's Hindi remake alongside Deepika Padukone. He will also be seen with Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandana in Goodbye.