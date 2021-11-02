New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: There have been a number of guests on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 who have made interesting conversations with host Amitabh Bachchan. But, there has not been anyone who has challenged Big B in his forte that is acting and reciting dialogues. However, this was done by Katrina Kaif who indulged in a fund dialogue battle with the megastar.

Yes, Katrina was actually present with her upcoming film Sooryavanshi's team including Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty in the reality game show for Shaandaar Shukravaar episode. A new promo, of the show was released by Sony Entertainment Television on its social media handle where it can be seen that Katrina is sitting with Akshay on hot seat while Rohit was at the back.

Katrina and Big B were seen reciting the latter's dialogues as Vijay Dinanath Chauhan from his iconic film Agneepath. It was a delight to see the actress copying and mimicking Bachchan point to point which even impressed him and he applauded for her. Big B said, "Kya baat hai, madam! Humare pet pe laat maar diya hai" and this left everyone laughing.

Take a look at Kaun Bnega Crorepati 13's Instagram promo here:

Besides this, as Diwali week is going to start, the entire set will be decorated with 'diyas' and 'rangolis'. All three guests will be on the hotseat playing games with host Amitabh Bachchan and answering his questions.

Apart from the conversations and gameplay, Katrina will be seen cleaning the sets of 'Sooryavanshi' and she will also be seen dancing with Amitabh on the song 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'. Along with this Akshay will be sharing his journey before entering the film industry and dancing on the track 'Saara Zamana' from the film 'Yaarana'.

The Diwali special episode of 'KBC 13's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' will air on November 5 on Sony Entertainment Television.

With IANS inputs

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal