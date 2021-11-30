New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sony TV has pulled down a part of one of the recent episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The episode showed the unscientific practice of “mid-brain activation”. The channel took down parts of the episode from several of its official platforms, including YouTube. The step was taken after a rationalist, Narendra Nayak, wrote an open letter to Amitabh Bachchan objecting to the kind of content shown in the episode.

In the part of the episode which was edited by the makers, a young girl can be seen claiming to be able to read a book while being blindfolded. She said she could read the book by merely “smelling” it. This practice of seeing things without actually watching them from the eyes is called ‘activating mid brain’. It has been deemed a ‘scam’ by many scientists around the world.

Reacting to the episode, Nayak, who is the President of Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations, said that organisations exploited gullible parents by making fraudulent claims like “increase childrens’ brain power” by “activating their mid-brain.” In his complaint to the channel Nayak also pointed such unscientific practices would bring down India’s reputation.

“By giving publicity to such claims, you are bringing down the reputation of our nation and the world will laugh at us who are saying that children can see without light from the object falling on their retinas,” Nayak wrote.

In response, a representative of Sony TV said that the episode has been taken down and edited. “Further, we have sensitized the team to be more vigilant and avoid such interactions for all future episodes … At Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), our endeavour at all times has been to ensure that the content is within the framework of the laws of India. SPNI is sensitive to the sentiments of our viewers. We place great emphasis on providing wholesome quality entertainment and we take care to ensure the sensibilities of our viewers are not affected,” the representative said.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha