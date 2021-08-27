Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Himani Bundela, a visually challenged, became the first crorepati by winning Rs 1 crore on KBC 13. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sony TV's hit show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan has commenced and have even managed to witness its first crorepati. Yes, you read that right, in today's episode Shaandaar Shukravaar, Himani Bundela will risk it all for the last question worth Rs 7 crore.

Himani Bundela, a visually challenged, became the first crorepati by winning Rs 1 crore on KBC 13. In the introduction video, she was described as a lively and charming lady. Further in the video, Himani was heard revealing her plans after winning the show and said she will use the money in the awareness programmes for the specially-abled children.

She further added that she runs such awareness programmes in her school and wants to expand it to other Kendriya Vidyalaya schools.

In the recent promo shared by the Sony TV Instagram page, she is seen giving a correct answer for the 15th question. In the video, she was seen nervously answering the last question worth Rs 7 crore. She told Big B, "Darr lag raha hai, agar galat hua toh... Lekin mann keh raha hai ki answer do, yahi answer hai"

Well, will Himani be able to become KBC 13's first Crorepati winning Rs 7 crores? For this, you will have to watch tonight's episode.

Meanwhile, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 13 kickstarted on August 23, 2021. Its first contestant Gyaan Raj from Ranchi, Jharkhand, took home Rs 3.2 lakh. He started off well and answered all questions correctly up to the 12th question worth Rs 12.5 lakh. However, he answered the wrong question, which made him win only Rs 3.2 lakh.

This year, KBC witnessed some changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Instead of Fastest Finger First, the makers introduced the Triple Test, wherein contestants will have to answer three GK questions. The one who takes the shortest time will get the chance to sit on the hot seat with Amitabh Bachchan.

