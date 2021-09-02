KBC 13: Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly will be seen playing the game alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: This Friday will mark ace cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag appearing on the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, which is hosted by Big B. In the 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode, the two legends of cricket will be seen playing the game with Amitabh Bachchan.

In the latest promo shared by Sony Entertainment Tv, wherein the two cricketers are seen cracking jokes, pulling each other's legs, and reminiscing their days on the field.

During the show, Sourav was seen swapping seats with Big B for which Sehwag took a jibe on BCCI's President Sourav and said," He has a habit of capturing things." Listening to the comment Mr. Bachchan laughed.

During an interaction, when Sourav Ganguly was asked about creating strategies on the field and matching them up, he shared, "We've planned a lot of strategies but we were nervous. Because for years, I was on the other side and now I'm on this side. And now that I am on this side, I know how difficult it is."

He further added, "The next ball came and he again took a mid-off shot. On the third ball, he again hit a four and then I didn't go to him. In 6 balls, he hit 5 fours. The fourth was a sweep and fifth he hit through the third man and he would've hit the sixth also but he must've felt pity for me."

To which Virender Sehwag replied, "He was the captain, whatever he said, we just blindly followed it."

The two shared many other stories as they played the game. The winning amount from the game will be donated to the Sourav Ganguly Foundation and the Virender Sehwag Foundation.The episode will air on Friday, September 3 on Sony tv.

Posted By: Ashita Singh