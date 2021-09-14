Kain Banega Crorepati 13: A viewer claimed that the show asked a 'wrong' question from Deepti Tupe in Monday's episode. scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the interesting and knowledgeable shows. The show started in 2000, and this year it celebrated 21 years. The show is all about giving correct answers and winning Rs 7 crore. Ever since the show started, it has maintained its position in top news. However, this time the show is hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Recently, a viewer claimed that the show asked a 'wrong' question from Deepti Tupe in Monday's episode. He took to his Twitter handle and shared a screenshot wherein Amitabh Bachchan is seen asking, "Normally, with which of these does every sitting of the Indian Parliament start?” The correct answer to this question was shown as 'Question Hour'

Sharing the image, he wrote, "Wrong question and answer in today’s episode of @KBCsony. Have followed several sessions on TV. Normally sitting in #LokSabha begins with Zero hour and sitting in #RajyaSabha begins with Question hour. Please get it checked. @SrBachchan @LokSabhaSectt @babubasu.”

Wrong question and answer in today’s episode of @KBCsony Have followed several sessions on TV. Normally sitting in #LokSabha begins with Zero hour and sitting in #RajyaSabha begins with Question hour. Please get it checked. @SrBachchan @LokSabhaSectt @babubasu pic.twitter.com/KYu1EJkZid — Ashish Chaturvedi 🇮🇳 (@ashishbnc) September 13, 2021

Siddhartha Basu, the producer of the show, was quick to respond that there is no error in the question. “No error whatsoever. Kindly check the handbooks for members of the Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha for yourself. In both houses, unless otherwise directed by the speaker/chairperson, sittings conventionally begin with Question Hour, followed by Zero Hour,” he wrote.

No error whatsoever. Kindly check the handbooks for members of the Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha for yourself. In both houses, unless otherwise directed by the speaker/chairperson, sittings conventionally begin with Question Hour, followed by Zero Hour — Siddhartha Basu (@babubasu) September 14, 2021

After cross-checking the answer, the viewer again tweeted, "Mr. Basu, thank you for your response. I cross checked the information on Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha websites. The two screenshots testify that both the question, as well as the answer were wrong. Must mention that sitting in Rajya Sabha begins at 11.00 am.” Along with this tweet, he attached a screenshot proving his point.

Mr. Basu, thank you for your response. I cross checked the information on Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha websites. The two screenshots testify that both the question, as well as the answer were wrong. Must mention that sitting in Rajya Sabha begins at 11.00 am. pic.twitter.com/d23IapOm7C — Ashish Chaturvedi 🇮🇳 (@ashishbnc) September 14, 2021

Well, this is not the first time KBC hit the headlines for negative reasons. Earlier, the show was criticised for 'selling sob stories'. However, responding to it, Siddhartha, in an interview with The Indian Express, said that they didn't create any fake story for the sake of ratings.

