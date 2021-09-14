In the episode, both Neeraj Chopra and PR Sreejesh will be welcomed by a reverberating cheer from the audience and the host of the show Amitabh Bachchan. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As much as quiz game show Kaun Banega Crorepati is admired for its unique concept and host Amitabh Bachchan, it is also loved because of the new interesting contestants who grace the hotseat in every episode. And all thanks to the weekend's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar', viewers get to see the celebrities playing in the show.

And on this Friday, KBC 13 will have two sports stalwarts as special guests, including the first track and field athlete to win a gold medal for India at the Olympics, Neeraj Chopra, and the one nicknamed as 'Great Wall of India', P.R. Sreejesh, who was instrumental in India's bronze-medal winning hockey campaign at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Talking about Neeraj Chopra, he gained a lot of fame after winning the Gold Medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020 and has been making quite a few public appearances ever since. Be it interacting with PM Modi or being present at press conferences, Neeraj Chopra has been everywhere. And now he will be making his grand entry on KBC sets.

In the episode, both the players will be welcomed by a reverberating cheer from the audience and the host of the show Amitabh Bachchan.

Both the athletes will be seen playing the game on the hotseat with a lot of confidence and enthusiasm tackling question after question. As they do so, they will also be sharing anecdotes from their journey in the field of sports and playing a game of hockey on the sets with Amitabh Bachchan.

KBC 13's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' will air on September 17 on Sony Entertainment Television.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal