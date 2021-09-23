New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As much as Kaun Banega Crorepati's 13th season is filled with laughter, it can make people emotional as well. We are talking about an upcoming episode of Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty. The duo will be seen gracing the hot seat together opposite Amitabh Bachchan.

As they appear as guests, they happened to share about their bonding with each other and their families. That's when a video popped up of Sunil Shetty sharing an anecdote about Jackie Shroff's mother which moved everyone to tears.

Suniel Shetty said that Dada (Shroff) had once told him that when they used to live in a kholi (1 room) he could see his mother cough in front of him. But as they moved to a bigger place, a big house, he couldn't even know when she passed away.

That's when Jackie became emotional and Amitabh Bachchan said, that now a days such a friendship hardly exists.

The video was shared by the channel's official Instagram handle as a promo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Meanwhile, on a lighter note, host Amitabh Bachchan asked Jackie Shroff that where did he get his 'Beedu' accent from. Answering his question, Jackie shared, "Sir, firstly my area was such that the language that was spoken was this only. You have given us this (Beedu) language. You've taught us a good way to speak too. But, this 'Mumbai-ki-bhasha'(language of Mumbai) that we speak, that also you've only given us. There was one dialogue also of you Sir from 'Amar Akbar Anthony'."

For the unversed, KBC 13 airs on Sony TV and has seen many guests this season in the weekend episode special. Popular faces like Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan, Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, Neeraj Chopra and more have come in the show as celebrity guests.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal