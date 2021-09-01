KBC 13: Himani Bundela answered all the questions right to win Rs 1 crore until this jackpot question. Scroll down to Know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: KBC 13 contestant Himani Bundela was announced first Corepati of the season on Tuesday. Himani is a visually impaired teacher from Agra who swept of crores from her splendid game. Along with the winning priceof Rs 1 crore Himani also got a car. However, her winning strike ended when she decided to quit the game on Jackpot question. The worth of jackpot question was Rs 7 crore.

For the unversed, Himani Bundela is the first visually impaired contestant to ever win the show. In this season of KBC, this woman managed to answer all the answers correctly, which lead her to the jackpot question which stunned her.

During the show, Himani got asked,"Which of these was an alias used by Noor Inayat Khan to work as a spy for Britain in France during the Second World War?,” for winning price Rs 1 crore. The options for the following question were: Vera Atkins, Krystyna Skarbek, Julienne Aisner and Jeanne-Marie Renier.

Answer the question right with Jeanne-Marie Renier, the 25-year-old became the first crorepati of KBC 13. After much wait for the jackpot question of worth Rs7 crore she was asked,"What was the title of the thesis that Dr BR Ambedkar submitted to the London School of Economics for which he was awarded his doctorate in 1923?” to which options were: The Want And Means Of India, The Problem Of The Rupee, National Dividend Of India and The Law And Lawyers.

Listening to the options Himanshi wasn't sure about the answer and after much contemplation, she opt to quit the game. After quitting she answered the question with her prefered answer 'National Dividend Of India' but it was wrong. The correct answer was The Problem of The Rupee. Deciding to quit the game Himani suggested, that no contestant should fall to Rs,3,20,000 if they answered the jackpot question wrong.

Posted By: Ashita Singh