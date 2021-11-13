New Delhi | Jagarn Entertainment Desk: The TV quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati's (KBC)’ host Amitabh Bachchan was left completely speechless during Friday's episode after reading comments of his fans on his Instagram posts. With Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and comedian Kapil Sharma joining as a guest, the Shaandaar Shukravaar special was filled with entertainment.

During the episode, Kapil Sharma explained Big B about the mini-segment of ‘Post ka Post-Mortem’, which is a regular segment on the comedian's show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. In 'Post ka Post-Mortem' segment, the comedian reads out fan comments from Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram post leaving him in splits.

While reading the comment from Big B's birthday posts, Kapil came across Ranveer Singh's comment, where the actor had written, “Gangster.” Kapil then reads out a fan's comment, which said, “Sir, mujhe aap teen teen dikh rahe ho... Aapne teen photo dalen hai ya meri jyada ho gai hai? (Sir, I can see three of you. Have you shared three pictures or have I drank too much?)” After reading these comments, Kapil, Sonu, and Amitabh burst into a big laugh.

Kapil brought up the last picture of the segment in which Amitabh was kicking in the air. While reading the comment over the picture, Amitabh cracked up and laughed his heart out. A fan commented on the picture, “Sir ji laat toh har aadmi ki chalti hai. Shrimati ke aage aapki baat chalti hai ke nahi? Meri toh bilkul nahi (Sir ji, any man can kick but do you have a say in front of your wife? Because I don't.)”

The Shaandar Shukarvaar episode was a complete entertainer for the audience, as both Sonu and Kapil dubbed up as Shatrughan Sinha and Amitabh Bachchan to recite lines from some of his famous films.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen