New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is even more exciting than its previous seasons. Be it because of the host Mr. Bachchan's interesting interaction with contestants or the fun elements added in between, the reality game show is leaving no stone unturned to glue viewers to their TV sets.

And since the show is a big hit, a lot of weekend episodes are graced by celebrities. Yes, many popular names have graced the hot seat recently which include Deepika Padukone, Neera Chopra, Sourav Ganguly and many more. And now Basanti aka veteran actress turned politician Hema Malini is all set to be there on the show as a contestant. She will be accompanied by none other than her Sholay filmmaker Ramesh Sippy.

The duo along with KBC 13's host Amitabh Bachchan will be seen recreating the Sholay moments onscreen. They will be marking their presence in the 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode of the show to celebrate 46 years of the iconic and record-breaking film.

Hema Malini and 'Sholay' director Ramesh Sippy will be seen sharing fun camaraderie on the show as they go back in time, reliving the good old days of shooting the film. The trio - Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy will be seen sharing various unknown facts and details about the film and what actually happened 'behind the scenes'.

Not only this, Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen recreating a moment from their iconic song 'Dilbar Mere' from 'Satte pe Satta'. The director will also be challenging Amitabh and Hema to enact scenes from the popular film as well.

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Jay in the film while Hema Malini's husband and veteran actor Dharmendra played the role of Veeru. Big B's better half Jaya Bachchan was also in the film who essayed the character of Jay's love interest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

'KBC 13's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' will air on October 15 on Sony Entertainment Television.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal