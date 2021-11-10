New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 found its third crorepati in the face of Geeta Singh Gour. In the upcoming episode, it will be seen that the lady who is a housewife from Gwalior will reach the 1 crore question in the famous game show.

Geeta although is a homemaker, she is also currently pursuing LL.B with her husband's support. Not just does she try to study and gather knowledge in general, but she even underwent a hardcore preparation for coming in KBC 13. Talking about her struggle Geeta said, "I prepared intensely for this day and I have been doing so for many years. This year, when I got a call saying that I have been shortlisted, I intensified my preparations. Even while cooking, cutting vegetables, eating, I ensured I was also collecting information and gaining knowledge."

Geeta even mentioned that she had been trying for Big B's show for 16-17 years. She said, "I have been trying to come on the prestigious platform of KBC for about 16-17 years now, but I got to realise my dream only this year. It has been a good year for me."

The latest promo of the upcoming episode has been shared by the channel on its official social media handle where Geeta is seen winning 1 crore and even receiving a Hyundai car as a gift from the show.

Geeta Singh Gour said that she never just wanted to be at home despite being a housewife and wanted to pursue her dreams. She didn't just set a strong example for all the homemakers out there but even gave a message to them which says, "Take that big step forward to realise your dreams. Don't pull yourself back," Gour said.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal