New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Farah Khan and Deepika Padukone are set to appear in Big B's game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The actor-director duo will be the next set of celebrity guests after cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag who recently graced the hot-seat.

In the new promo shared by the channel's social media account, both Farah and Deepika are keen to win more and more money until the time gets over. For which they urge Amitabh Bachchan to ask questions fast. However, later when the clock rings its buzzer, both Farah and Deepika get disappointed and start convincing Big B for some extra time.

Deepika, referring to their upcoming film: 'The Intern', says, “We are even doing a movie together." And Farah made him recall how she promised to cast him in her next film at the beginning of the show. To this, Big B asks them to keep going with their pleas and that's when Farah says, “Sir abhi hum kya karege, mera ek baccha lelo" which roughly translates into "What else can we offer? Take one of my children." This made both Deepika and Amitabh Bachchan laugh out loud.

Take a look at the promo of KBC 13's episode featuring Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan here:

Going by the promo it seems that Deepika and Farah are going to have loads of fun in the upcoming episode.

For the unversed, Farah Khan has 13-yr-old triplets with filmmaker husband Shirish Kunder. They are two daughters and a son named Anya, Diva and Czar.

This episode featuring Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan episode will air on the coming Friday.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal