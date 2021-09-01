Deepika and Farah are expected to grace the hot-seat in Shaandar Shukravaar episode of Amitabh Bachchan's show. Scroll down to know more in detail.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After Indian Idol 12's grand ending, Amitabh Bachchan's much-awaited quiz game show Kaun Banega Crorepati has kickstarted. The show which has returned with its 13th season is continuing to win the hearts of the audience just like its previous seasons.

We recently informed you that how a contestant named Himani Bundela reached Rs 7 crore question. And now another big thing which is happening in the show is celebrity guests. Yes, every Friday episode named 'Shaandar Shukravaar' will witness a famous personality gracing the hot seat.

And in the first special episode, the celebs who are set to feature in KBC 13 are none other than Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan. Yes, as per reports, the two will be the special guests on the 'Shaandar Shukravaar' episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'.

Well, it will be interesting to watch Deepika and Farah sitting on the hot seat and answering the questions asked by Big B. Meanwhile, this is not the first time they are coming to the show, as Deepika and Farah appeared in earlier seasons also.

For the unversed, Deepika has worked with Amitabh in hit film 'Piku' and is also working with him for their upcoming project together which is the Hindi remake of Hollywood film 'The Intern'.

So guys, how excited are you to see the duo on hot seat opposite Big B? And how much do you believe they will be able to win? Do let us know.

KBC 13 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal