Sony TV took to its official social media channel to share a couple of promos of Pranshu Tripathi's interaction with host Big B. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is much more than just a game show. And this has been proved time and again when contestants get excited to be on the hot seat and meet Amitabh Bachchan. Some are left dumbstruck while some speak nonstop making the interaction funny. An almost similar situation happened recently when a contestant got quite free with the legendary host.

In the latest promo, shared by the channel's social media handle a man named Pranshu Tripathi has a fun conversation with Big B over the latter's outfit. Yes, while in the middle of a conversation the man pointed out that he had a similar suit to the one Mr. Bachchan was wearing. But that's not it, he went on to point out that he disliked the pocket square in the megastar's suit.

He said, "Aisa suit mere pass bhi hai sir, lekin yeh nahin hai sir (pointing towards pocket square), yeh bada bekaar lagta hai sir. Mere ko acha nahin lagta." To this Bachchan laughed and said, "jab yeh khela khatam hoga, yeh utar ke hum aapko de denge."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

In the another promo shared by Sony TV's official social media handle it was revealed that Pranshu is a big Rohit Sharma fan. On being asked by Big B that who does he like more his girlfriend or the cricketer, he got confused.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

For the unversed, KBC 13 is one of thr popular reality shows in India which has had many celebrity contestants on the hot seat too. Recently, famous faces like Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan, Sourav Ganguly, Virendra Sehwag, Neeraj Chopra and PR Sreejesh graced the Big B's show. And now in one of the upcoming episodes actors Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty will grace the hot seat.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal