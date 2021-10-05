New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kaun Banega Crorepati is in its 13th season and fans' excitement for the show has only increased through these years. Not just the show has become even more entertaining, but the host Amitabh Bachchan himself has become pretty free. He is often seen having fun interactions with the contestants sitting on the hot seat.

Recently, a new contestant named Divya Sahay came to KBC 13's latest episode where she spoke to Big B about his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. While speaking to him she said, "mujhe aapki bahurani se bohot jalan hoti hai", to this Bachchan replied asking "Kyun jalti hain aap unse?" Divya says, "100 saal me koi ladki itni khoobsurat paida hoti hai".

Apart from this, Big B also askes if she watches films and he readily agrees. And then Amitabh said, “Arey, aapke mooh mein ghee shakkar ladoo peda.”

'KBC 13' is hosted by the megastar and he is seen in traditional attire in the pictures.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai is currently in France with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan for the Paris Fashion Week.

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan, he recently shared a few BTS pictures from the sets of KBC 13 on his blog showing his fractured toe. All the photos he shared were from 'KBC 13's Navratri special episode. He dropped a few clicks to show how he shot with fractured toes using camouflage shoes. But despite the fact that his toes are fractured he can be seen enjoying the shoot with full enthusiasm. He can be seen laughing in his pictures.

He wrote: "and the camouflage shoes for the fractured toe .. socks like wearing but indeed a shoe...soft protection for the toe that has been damaged and broken .. but still the joi de vivre (?) spell check...and more...a rewarding journey to the end of times whatever they be..."

