New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is much more than just a quiz game show. This has been proved time and again by many contestants, especially women, present on the hot seat and their interesting conversation with the megastar host.

Once again a young woman left Big B dumbstruck on the show. Yes, as per a new promo shared by the channel on Instagram, a budding social media influencer will be seen gracing the hot seat opposite Bachchan. In the 3-4 minute video, she not just schools him about the digital world but also has fun interaction with the veteran star on his photos.

Before starting the game, she asked a few questions related to Amitabh Bachchan's online pics shared by him. In one of the pictures, Big B was seen wearing a pair of quirky shades gifted by granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

The name of the contestant was Oshin Patwa and she also advised Bachchan to start charging money for his promotional posts which till now he had been doing for free.

Amitabh Bachchan said, "Hum bhi social media pe hain or dusre, teesre din koi na koi aa jata hai 'sir humari ek picture bani hai usko aap apne social media pe daal dijiye'. Toh hum usko daal dete hain aur humko toh kpi paisa-waisa deta nai hai."

This left everyone in splits, to which Oshin replied saying, "No sir, but ab aap liya kariye iss cheez ke liye paisa. Lekin agar wo dost hain toh mat liya kijiye."

After this Big B in a funny tone said, "Haan woh sab ke sab dost hi nikalte hain."

Meanwhile, for the unversed, KBC 13 airs on Sony TV.

