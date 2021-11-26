New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kaun Banega Crorepati commenced in 2000, and since then, it has managed to hold the audience from all age groups. The reality quiz show has a massive fan base across the country, and all thanks to megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who never fails to encourage the audience to try their luck at the show.

Ever since the first season to the recent 13th season, the winning price has been increased a total of four times from 1 crore to 7 crores. However, very few have managed to earn the prize money. So as Kaun Banega Crorepati complete 21 years of its running and marks the 1000th episode today, here we are with the list of 6 Crorepatis. Check out below:

Harshvardhan Navathe (2000)

He participated in the first season of KBC and became the first top winner by answering all 15 questions and winning Rs 1 crore. Back then, he was preparing for the Indian Civil Services exam, but after winning the prize money, he dropped the idea of Civil Services and got admission to UK's reputed university to get an MBA degree.

Vijay and Arundhati Raul (2001)

A special edition of KBC was hosted in 2001 where a couple participated in the show and managed to win the prize money, Rs 1 crore.

Ravi Saini (2001)

He participated at the age of 14 years and became the first-ever winner of KBC Junior. After completing his schooling, he went on to study MBBS. As of 2020, he was the Superintendent of Police, Porbandar.

Sushil Kumar (2011)

He participated in Season 5 and became the first contestant to win Rs 5 crore. He was a computer instructor in MNREGA. He used the money in renovating his house, bought land in his hometown, invested the money in cabs business and provided financial help to his close family and friends.

Sunmeet Kaur Sawhney (2013)

She participated in the sixth season of KBC and became the second contestant to win Rs 5 crores.

Achin and Sarthak Narula (2014)

They participated in Season 8 and became the first and, as of now, the only winner of Rs 7 crore. They are the largest Asian winners in the WWTBAM franchise.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv