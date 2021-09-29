New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is loved by one and all and so is the show's host Amitabh Bachchan. It has been proved over the years that Big B is timeless and no matter what his charm remains intact till date. This was proved recently when he asked out a woman for a date.

Yes, it all happened in KBC 13 recently when the megastar was introducing this new contestant named Shakti Prabhakar sitting on the hot seat across him. The actor said that her family is quite concerned as she is not getting married and post that he asked her whether if she would like to go out on a date with him.

Big B said, "Agar main aapko date pe le jau toh kaisa rahega? (How will it be if I take you out on a date?)" To this, Shakti replied saying, "Sir mujhe chooti kaatni padegi. Matlab abhi tak main kabhi date pe nahin gayi or direct aap poochh rahe hain mere se. (Sir, someone has to pinch me. As in I have never been to a date till now and directly being asked by you.)"

The episode is yet to air and the promo of the same was shared by the channel's official social media handle.

Take a look at KBC 13's upcoming episode's promo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

For the unversed, Shakti Prabhakar is a teacher from Nainital Uttarakhand.

This is not the first time Big B has had a fun conversation on the show, earlier also multiple times the actor has given a prove of his sense of humour in KBC 13 episodes with a number of contestants.

So guys, how excited are you for this episode? Do let us know.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal