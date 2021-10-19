New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan has been entertaining audiences since the 70s and still remains a favorite even among the new age actors and actresses. Amidst hosting his popular TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Big B has been winning hearts being an exceptional host.

Not just he has fun conversations with contestants but also entertains the celebrities who come to make guest appearances on the show. Recently, the megastar had Kriti Sanon over as the celebrity guest in the weekend episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.

He took to his official social media handle to share a glimpse of him dancing with her. In the picture, Kriti is seen dressed in red while Big B was looking dapper in a black suit. As he dropped the click on his Instagram he captioned it saying, "… ballroom dancing with the beautiful lady in red - Kriti Sanon !! … aah .. brought back those College and Calcutta days .."

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram post here:





As soon as the pic as shared, it went viral on the internet and fans could not help but gush over the caption and the photo.

For the unversed, Kriti Sanon was present in the show to promote her upcoming film 'Hum Do Humare Do'. Apart from that, singers Shaan and Sonu Nigam are also expected to grace the hot seat.

Amping up the entertainment quotient of the show, Sonu Nigam and Shaan will also be seen playing 'antakshari' with Amitabh Bachchan and singing ghazals as well.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal