New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Neha Bathla became the second contestant to occupy the hotseat on the show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Dr Neha is a veterinarian from Uttarakhand's Champawat district and has also worked as a nodal officer during the COVID-19 pandemic. She managed to answer 12 questions and won Rs 12.5 lakh.

But what attracted us was when Big B asked her a question related to veteran actress Neena Gupta. Yes, Amitabh Bachchan asked Dr Neha that what is the name of Neena Gupta's autobiography released in the year 2021? To this, the contestant replied with a right answer which was "Sach Kahun Toh: An Autobiography"

This question was of Rs 6,40,000 which Dr Neha won after choosing the correct option out of the four.

When asked how she feels about it, Dr Neha responded that it is not just money but she is here to fulfil the dream of her father-in-law Pradeep Kumar Joshi. She said: "I came to 'KBC 13' because of my father-in-law, as he is the one who motivated me to be in the show as he is a big fan of Amitabh Bachchan. Moreover, as I am interested in reading and keeping myself updated on every latest event, he asked me to participate in it."



Dr Neha was desperate to make it to the hotseat by winning the Triple Test. And adding to it she was also overwhelmed by the respect she got from Amitabh Bachchan.



"I was so nervous before, especially facing a superstar like him was just beyond my imagination. But Amitabh ji is such a kind person and without showing any tantrums he said, 'I respect your profession', and I think this was the biggest thing for me."



Despite getting stuck at the 13th question, she seemed quite satisfied and said: "I am happy that I came here and in this way I showed my respect and regards for my father-in-law."



She wishes to utilise the money in helping underprivileged kids by offering them education.

With Inputs from IANS

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal