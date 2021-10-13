New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is much more than just a game. It has been more than 20 years and the makers keep coming up with different seasons because of the popularity. Be it host Amitabh Bachchan's funny interaction with contestants or the celebrities who grace the hot seat, KBC is getting more season by season.

Recently, another set of famous guests are set to mark their presence in the show which is none other than dream girl Hema Malini and filmmaker Ramesh Sippy. The hit actor-director pair will be playing the game hosted by Big B to celebrate 46 years of Sholay. Yes, the blockbuster film is completing almost half a century and to recreate the moments its director Sippy and Basanti aka Hema Malini will be seen in the show.

Amidst this, the channel released a promo where Amit ji is seen having a fun interaction with his co-star Hema Malini. In the video, he is asking Hema ji about what's there is ladies' clutch (purse). To this the actress-turned-politician replies with a list of belongings: 'Compact, lipstick and bohot kam paise' (a very little amount of money). Post this, Big B says that women usually put makeup at home before stepping out then what's the need to carry it with them. Hema Malini says, "thoda touchup karte rehne ka."

Her answer makes everyone crack up.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, the show will air on the upcoming weekend episode on Sony TV.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal