New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is more than just a game show and this has been proved time and again when celebrities grace their presence in the show. And recently comedian Kapil Sharma and actor Sonu Sood appeared in KBC 13 as guests.

While talking, the comedian revealed that Big B once got late for a shoot with him and kept him waiting. Yes, Kapil shared an anecdote and said, “Main toh 6 baje pohoch gaya, suit-vuit pehen ke ready ho gaya. Bachchan saab aaye 9.02 pe. Aake inhone aisi baat boli jo aaj tak mujhe nahi bhoolti."

To that, Amitabh Bachchan replied with an apology and Kapil told, “Kehte hai, ‘Maaf kijiyega, main 2 minute late ho gaya.’ Maine kaha, ‘2 minute bhi koi late hota hai?."

Meanwhile, before the show, Big B puled Kapil Sharma's leg for arriving late for KBC's shoot late. He said, “Aaj aap theek time pe aaye hai. Aapko humne milna tha 12 baje, theek 4.30 baje aa gaye aap."

This cracked up everyone and people started laughing. On the other hand, talking about the show, both Kapil and Sonu together managed to win Rs 25 lakh for the latter's charity foundation.

For the unversed, the new season of KBC has celebs over for the weekeend episodes where they play the game for some or the other charity organisation.

Apart from Kapil and Sonu, there have been a lot of celebrities who have graced the show including Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Farah Khan, Katrina Kaif and more.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal