New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati made one of the contestants a crorepati and on the other hand left one with no prize money. Abhishek Sharma from Merrut managed to be on the hot seat after he won the fastest finger round. He works in a pharmaceutical company in Bangalore. He started the game at a very good pace, but he got out of the game after he wrongly answered the fifth question and he went back home empty-handed.

Abhishek could only play till the fifth question as in the fifth question he gave the wrong answer and he was eliminated from the show. Here are the 5 questions that were asked from him:

1. On which app will you get news feeds, groups, watch and marketplace?

The answer to this question was-- Facebook

2. What size is the ' set square ' found in the geometry set box?

The answer to this question was-- Triangle

3. Which part of the body is mainly affected by rhinitis?

The answer to this question was-- Nose

4. An audio clip was played in this question and he was asked which duo is paired in this song?

The correct answer was-- Akshay Kumar, Bipasha Basu

The fifth and the final question that Abhishek got wrong was-

Which of these words in English came from the Hindi language?

- Facial

- Massage

- Brain

- Shampoo

Abhishek said Massage but the correct answer to this question was Shampoo.

On the other hand, Anupa Das became the winner of Rs 1 Crore and she became the third crorepati of this season. Before Anupa, the IPS officer Mohita Sharma became the second crorepati of this season.

