KBC 12: The havoc on social media was created after Amitabh Bachchan asked a question related to Manusmirti in the Karamveer episode.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Amitabh Bachchan-hosted-show, Kaun Banega Crorepati has been facing severe uproar on social media and for all the right and wrong reason. The havoc was created after Amitabh Bachchan asked a question related to Manusmirti in the Karamveer episode.

In Friday's episode, host Amitabh Bachchan asked a question about Manusmrriti. The question was - On 25 December 1927, Dr BR Ambedkar and his followers burned copies of which scripture? And the options were - a) Vishnu Purana b)Bhagavad Gita c)Rigveda d)Manusmriti.

However, the question did not go well with the netizens as several users started accusing the show of running the "leftists propaganda", while others blamed it for "hurting Hindu sentiments".

The filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri shared a clip from the KBC show on the micro-blogging site and wrote, "KBC has been hijacked by Commies. Innocent kids, learn this is how culture wars are win. It’s called coding."

One of the users said, "Hinduphobic propaganda runs deep everywhere if you pay close attention. Look at this question asked in an episode of KBC. Observe their shared laughs while they ponder over the options. Brings them happiness!?

If Hindus don't realize this now, soon it'll be too late."

What the hell is this @SrBachchan ji?? If you dont love Mumbai the ask a question on some other dharma and them see the magic and diwali outside your house!! Each and everyone here is just a paid bot bc hinduism ki kisi ko padi hi nai hai! Shameless! pic.twitter.com/zAICurSZ0g — Atul Amist (@atulamist7) October 31, 2020

KBC has been hijacked by Commies. Innocent kids, learn this is how cultural wars are win. It’s called coding. pic.twitter.com/uR1dUeUAvH — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 31, 2020

This is out of desperation to show BR Ambedkar as anti-Hindu which he was not.

They want to divide Hindu community on the basis of caste.



They are stripping themselves through these kind Propaganda#BoycottKBC pic.twitter.com/OC8QZRmNRP — माधवी भट्ट 🇮🇳🚩 (@Madhvi69999952) November 1, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan and KBC is their new target. Many RW trolls are now trending #BoycottKBC for this question about Babasaheb Ambedkar. pic.twitter.com/e12IbvAKEa — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) November 1, 2020

Another user wrote, "Amitabh Bachchan and KBC is their new target. Many RW trolls are now trending #BoycottKBC for this question about Babasaheb Ambedkar."

Yet another said, "This is out of desperation to show BR Ambedkar as anti-Hindu which he was not.

They want to divide Hindu community on the basis of caste."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma