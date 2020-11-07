KBC 12: Bhumi Singh is a school teacher and she reached the hot seat of KBC 12 but got stuck on the question that was worth Rs 50 lakh, check out the question.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Kaun Banega Crorepati show has made sure that netizens stay hooked to it and as things are slowly returning to normalcy, people all over the world are relying for entertainment upon shows and films. The one show that has been running since ages is Kaun Banega Crorepati and the host Amitabh Bachchan has made sure that he keeps his fans entertained with the way he asks the questions.

Recently, the show had contestant Bhumi Singh from Bihar on the hot seat. She is a school teacher and she reached the hot seat of KBC 12 but got stuck on the question that was worth Rs 50 lakh.

The question was related to the newspaper that made Bhumi Singh quit the show. It was about the first newspaper which was published in the country. Bhumi left the show and took Rs 25 lakh with her.

Q: Which was the first newspaper to be published in India

Options:

A) Bombay Samachar

B) Hicky's Bengal Gazette

C) Madras Courier

D) The Bombay Herald

The answer to this question was: Hicky Bengal Gazette.

Last night's episode was filled with fun moments as Bhumi Singh told host Amitabh about her love story and she also complained to Big B that after marriage her life has changed. Adding to this she also said that they'd sleep on call listening to each other's heartbeats earlier. Big B also offered her husband sweet advice and had said, "Aap inko booliye ki, 'devi ji, aaj mein aapko restaurant khana le jane chata hun. Kya aap chalengi mere sath?' Aur dekhna phir se sajke aapke sath jaengi."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma