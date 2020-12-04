KBC 12: Tej Bahadur Singh aspires to become an IAS officer and in the episode, he became emotional as he shared his story, check out the question that made him quit the show.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kaun Banega Crorepati is filled with entertainment and high IQ and gives people a chance to become crorepati. The Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show has been entertaining the fans since ages and even in the pandemic, it has made sure to make people glued to the TV screens.

KBC 12 has so far given three crorepatis -- Nazia Nasim, Mohita Sharma and Anupa Das. Now, in the latest episode, Tej Bahadur Singh, a 20-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly made it to the hot seat and faced the Rs 1 crore question. However, he decided to quit the show at Rs 1 crore question and took home Rs 50 lakh.

Here's the question that made him quit the show:

To which regiment did Mangal Pandey, a key player in the Revolt of 1857, belong?

A: 5th Light Infantry

B: 20th Bengal Native Infantry

C: Poona House

D: 34th Bengal Native Infantry

The correct answer to this question was -- Option D -- 34th Bengal Native Infantry.

The question that made him win Rs 50 lakh was:

Which Soviet leader mediated the Tashkent declaration of peace signed by India and Pakistan in 1966?

A. Nikolai Tikhonov

B. Aleksey Kosygin

C. Nikita Khrushchev

D. Dmitri Ustinov

Correct Answer: B. Aleksey Kosygin

Tej Bahadur Singh aspires to become an IAS officer and in the episode, he became emotional as he shared his story. He revealed that his mother had to borrow jewellery so that she could accompany him to the show. He further added to it that the jewellery his mom was wearing in the episode wasn't her own.

Singh further said that he wants to study so that he can help his family financially and he could build a house for them and fund his younger brother's education.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma