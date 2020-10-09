KBC 12: The viewers can also win one lakh rupees and other rewards by answering the questions with their Play Along feature, check out:

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Amitabh Bachchan's show Kaun Banega Crorepati has turned out to be the most loved show on Indian television. The 12th season of the quiz show started airing a few days ago and it is known as the show that turns dream into a reality as this show makes a person win crores of rupees by just answering 16 questions. Today, KBC 12 returned with its 9th episode of the season and it has contestant Seema Kumari on the hot seat.

Seema Kumari ended up winning Rs Rs 6 lakh 40 thousand and she quitted the show as she got stumped at this question related to Ramayana. She exhausted all her lifelines and decided to quit the show.

However, the question that made Seema Kumari stumped was related to Ramayana's Sita. Seema failed to answer Rs 12,50,000 question and took home Rs 6,40,000.

Question: According to the Valmiki Ramayana, what colour garment was Sitaji wearing when abducted, that Hanumanji found her still wearing in captivity at Ashik Vatika?

Answer: Yellow

Talking about Seema, while on the show she praised her husband and to which host Amitabh Bachchan was left surprised and said that "on our show many women come who just rant about their husband but you are praising your husband. "

After this, Seema's husband told Amitabh Bachchan that he left his job to take care of the children. Seema said that her husband took this decision so that she could continue with her job as a Senior Auditor in the Ministry of Defence and earn and he could give his time to the children.

Seema told that she joined the Income-tax department as a Tax Assistant. She shifted to Jalgaon with her family in a rented house. Her husband left his job and started managing household chores and started to look after their son. She joined the office as an Auditor in the Ministry of defence in Patna in 2014.

Seema's husband was diagnosed with diabetes in 2004. Now he is on insulin injections for the last 13 years with a compromised immune system and has become unfit for most outdoor jobs. Seema asked her husband not to work and to take care of their child at home.

