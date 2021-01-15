KBC 12: Anuj was able to play the game smoothly till the 10th question and he got stuck at this Rs 50 lakh question that made him quit the show, know the answer of that question.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 began with the contestant Anuj Kumar Mahato on the hot seat opposite host Amitabh Bachchan. Anuj was able to play the game smoothly till the 10th question and he got stuck at the 14th question that made him quit the show. In the 11th, 12th, and 13th questions he used the lifelines and was able to reach the Rs 50 lakh question, however, he couldn't find the right answer and thus he opted to quit the show.

Here are the questions that were asked from Anuj in the recent episode:

Q: Which of these two countries are connected by the Khyber Pass?

A. Afghanistan – India

B. Pakistan – Iran

C. Iran – Afghanistan

D. Pakistan – Afghanistan

Correct answer: D. Pakistan – Afghanistan

12th question:

Q: Which character is this who was Karna’s charioteer in the Kurukshetra War?

A. Shalya

B. Shakuni

C. Adhiratha

D. Vikarna

Correct answer: A. Shalya

13th question:

Q: The Buddha Sangha of Japan has built a huge Shanti Stupa on the top of the Gridhakuta mountain near which former Magadha capital?

A. Rajgir

B. Vaishali

C. Gaya

D. Patliputra

Correct answer: A. Rajgir

The 14th question that made Anuj call its quits:

Q: What is the oldest known mineral on earth?

A. Pyrite

B. Quartz

C. Vanadium

D. Zircon

Correct answer: D. Zircon

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan has wrapped up the shoot for Kaun Banega Crorepati, and taking to social media, he wrote, "I am tired and retire .. my apologies .. its been a very long last day of KBC shoot .. I shall make up tomorrow. But remember this .. work is work and must be accomplished with the entire sincerity at one's disposal."

He also shared a throwback picture with his son Abhishek and wrote a caption that read, " “Tashkent , Soviet Union .. 1900’s .. where he signed his first autograph, Abhishek.”

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma