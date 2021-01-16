KBC 12: In the episode, there were two Karamveer contestants and after Ravi, Pabiben Rabari took over the hot seat.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Amitabh Bachchan has made sure that the netizens stay hooked to the television screen by watching his show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The KBC 12 season was started in the year 2020 and came as a light of hope in the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, the show began with the Karamveer episode in which Ravi Katpadi and Anupam Kher were seen on the hot seats. The veteran actor gave a brief about the Karamveer contestant and started the game.

Ravi hails from Udupi and is a daily wage earner who works in construction sites. He did several philanthropic activities and he has donated over Rs 50 lakh for children battling deadly diseases. He has provided financial support to children suffering from heart problems, cancer, disorders, and various skin diseases.

In the episode, there were two Karamveer contestants and after Ravi, Pabiben Rabari took over the hot seat. She is an entrepreneur and she runs Pabiben.com, an artisan enterprise that empowers tribal women to become independent and she works hard to keep the Rabari embroidery tradition alive.

Here are the questions that were asked by the Karamveer contestants:

Q: According to Hindu scriptures, who was named for the fact that as an infant she was surrounded and protected by birds?

A. Shakuntala

B. Savitri

C. Ambalika

D. Urvashi

Correct answer: A. Shakuntala

Q: The ancient city of Hampi was located on the banks of which river?

A. Godavari

B. Malaprabha

C. Kaveri

D. Tungabhadra

Correct answer: D. Tungabhadra

Q: The people seen in this image are dressed up as popular characters from which film?

A. Aliens

B. Guardians of the Galaxy

C. The Terminator

D. Avatar

Correct answer: D. Avatar

Q: Roshni Nadar – Malhotra became the chairperson of which of these technology companies in 2020?

A. HCL Technologies

B. Mphasis

C. Larsen & Tourbo Infotech

D. Mindtree

Correct answer: A. HCL Technologies

Q: For the collection of which of these a FASTag used in India?

A. Income Tax

B. Electricity Bill

C. Toll Tax

D. Goods and Services Tax

Correct answer: C. Toll Tax

The Karamveer contestants manage to win Rs 25,000 and the prize money of Rs 25,00,000 was distributed equally between Ravi Katpadi and Pabiben Rabari.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma