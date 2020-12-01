KBC 12: Ruchika managed to win Rs 12,50,00 but got stuck at Rs 25 lakh question that made her quit the show, check out the question.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kaun Banega Crorepati is the show that has made the fans stayed hooked to the television screen since ages and as everyone is stuck at their home due to Covid-19, one of the things that have made sure to entertain them is Amitabh Bachchan hosted-show.

This time, Kaun Banega Crorepati is bit different owing to coronavirus as the makers have brought some changes to ensure the safety of the contestants and are taking all the precautions on the show. In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Ruchika Tripathi got the chance to be on the hot seat. She is a Research Officer at an NGO and hails from Uttar Pradesh. Ruchika managed to win Rs 12,50,00 but got stuck at Rs 25 lakh question that made her quit the show.

The Rs 25 lakh question that made her quit the show was related to Gautam Buddha, check out:

By which river at Bodhgaya is Gautam Buddha believed to have attained enlightenment?

Options:

A. Punpun

B. Niranjana

C. Karmanasa

D. Son

The correct answer of this question was-- Answer: B. Niranjana

Another question that was asked from Ruchika was from Indian cinema and that revolved around BIg B's popular film--

Who played the "angrezon ke zamaane ka jailer" in Sholay?

Options:

A: Iftekhar

B: AK Hangal

C: Asrani

D: Jagdeep

The correct answer to this question was--Answer: Asrani

The twelfth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati has made three crorepatis and all three were women. The first crorepati of this season was Nazia Nasim, the second was Mohita Sharma and the third one was Anupa Das. Three of the women took home Rs 1 Crore and became the crorepati of this season.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma