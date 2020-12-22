Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Lipi Rawat who played a good game last night answered 12 questions correctly and took home only 12.5 lakhs as she got stumped on 25 lakh question. Read on to know on which question she got stuck.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is one of the most loved shows of TV as it is enjoyed among all age groups. In the recent episode on 21st December, we saw Lipi Rawar gracing the hot seat opposite host Amitabh Bachchan, after winning the fastest-finger-first round.

Before starting the game she revealed that she is quite close to her father and whatever amount she will win, she would use it to pay off her father's debts. This moved Bollywood's Shehensha and lauded her values and goals in life.

Lipi who played a good game last night answered 12 questions correctly and took home only 12.5 lakhs as she got stumped on 25 lakh question. Since she was unsure of the answer, she decided to quit the show and take home prize money she earned by answering 12 questions.

The 25 lakh question where Lipi got stumped was, "According to Ramcharitramanas and Valmiki's Ramayana, on the banks of which river did Rama spend the first night of his exile?" The options were:

Ganga

Tamsa

Yamuna

Sarayu

The correct answer is Tamsa River.

For unversed, Lord Rama along with mother Sita, Laxman and Saumantra rested on the banks of Tamsa River, now known as, Madhar River and the place she flows is called Gora Ghat. This place is 20 kilometres away from Ayodhya, UP.

As per Valmiki Ramayana - Ayodhya Kanda ch 45 - 46, "I meditate on Sri Rama who camped on the bank of river Tamasa on the first night after forest exile."



Also, the Ashrama of sage Valmiki was at the banks of the Tamsa river. When mother Sita was exiled by Rama, she left Ayodhya and came to the banks of Tamsa river where she met Valmiki. He then took her to his ashram and Sita spent all her remaining life here. While her twin sons Lava and Kusha received education and training in military skills under the guidance of Valmiki.

