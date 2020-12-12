Arunima also shared that after her accident in which she lost her leg, she decided to do mountaineering.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati began with the story of Mountaineer Arunima Sinha. She joined the show in the special Karamveer episode with her husband Gaurav Singh (Para Sports Organiser) on the hot seat.

Arunima managed to win Rs Rs 12,50,000 with her husband Gaurav and she shared the heart-wrenching story of how she lost her leg in 2011. She said that when this incident took place, she was returning from an interview and was catching her train. However, some people came and tried to snatch the chain from her neck but she grabbed them by the collar and seeing her taking the charge, the chain snatchers threw her out from the train, and thus because of that, she lost her leg.

She continued and said that when she lost her leg, she was trying to move but she could not and there were big rats around her and she was laying on that railway crossing for the whole night. After that in the morning, some of the villagers came and rescued her.

Arunima also shared that after her accident in which she lost her leg, she decided to do mountaineering. She met Bachendri Pal, who climbed Mount Everest in 1994 and while climbing the stairs of her office, her leg started bleeding and when she told Bachendri Pal that she wanted to try for Everest, the latter was very happy and supported her.

Arunima climbed the tallest peak of the world Mount Everest on May 21st in 2013, two years after her accident. After this, her husband Gaurav also shared how the duo met and said that they met at a Para sports event which was organised by his brother. The duo tied the knot on June 21, 2018, and after listening to this, host Amitabh Bachchan said he remembers his wedding date and often wives complain that their husbands don't recall their wedding dates citing his own example.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma