KBC 12: Mohita is currently posted in the Jammu and Kashmir Cadre as an Assistant Superintendent of Police in Bari Brahmana (Samba) district.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12 began this year amid the pandemic and the popular show has made sure to make the viewers hook to the TV screens. Monday's episode began with introducing a new set of contestants. The first contestant who came to the hot seat this week was Mohit Kumar Jaiswal from Rajasthan. By the 10th question, he exhausted all his lifelines and lost the game by giving the wrong answer to the 11th question.

After Mohit, IPS Mohita Sharma grabbed the hot seat. Hailing from Himachal Pradesh, Mohita is currently posted in the Jammu and Kashmir Cadre as an Assistant Superintendent of Police in Bari Brahmana (Samba) district. She married an Indian Forest Service officer and gave all the credit to her husband for encouraging her to be on the show.

Mohita Sharma became the second crorepati of this season and she became one by answering these questions. Can you?

Q1. What are the names of the two blocks of the Secretariats Building on either side of the Rajpath in New Delhi known as?

A. Right and Left Blocks

B. East and West Blocks

C. North and South Blocks

D. Up and Down Blocks

The correct answer to this question was: North and South Blocks

Q2. The Baghjan oil filed is located in which state?

A. West Bengal

B. Assam

C. Karnataka

D. Andhra Pradesh

The correct answer to this question was: Assam

Q3. To which of these sports does the term “off” or “offside” not apply?

A. Cricket

B. Football

C. Icehockey

D. Badminton

The correct answer was: Badminton

Q4. What word when added to the movie title “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan” gives the title of another Hindi movie?

A. Aadha

B. Ati

C. Baadha

D. Zyada



The correct answer was: Zyada

Q5. Which of these rulers’ reign did Amir Khusro not witness during his lifetime?

A. Alauddin Khilji

B. Ghiyasuddin tughluq

C. Ghiyasuddin Baldan

D. Qutb ud-Din Aibak

The correct answer was: Qutb ud-Din Aibak.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma