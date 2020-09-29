KBC is a show that gives people a chance of a better livelihood. Not everyone reaches there and not everyone is so wise to spend this money. Here is a glimpse of a life of people who managed to win a huge amount from the show.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the most anticipated reality quiz shows of television 'Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12' has hit the small screens. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is once again donning the cap of the show's host. This year, the show is a bit different as it comes with some new rules and new lifelines in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Well, you all might be wondering about the winners of this season, which we will soon know. In this article, we will have a look at winners of previous seasons and their life after KBC.

Season 1: Harshvardhan Nawathe

Harshvardhan came to Kaun Banega Crorepati in its very first season and manage to won Rs 1 crore. He received a call while he was preparing for civil services. After winning, he changed his mind and went to the UK to pursue MBA. Currently, he works with the Mahindra group.

Season 4: Rahat Taslim

Rahat Taslim came from a conservative family. She left her studies due to parental pressure and get married. After winning Rs 1 crore from KBC, Taslim opened a garments shop in Giridih and doing great now.

Season 5: Sushil Kumar

Sushil Kumar registered his name in the history of KBC as he was the first contestant to bag Rs 5 crore. He gathered immense popularity because of his unique style and decency. But, he did not spend his money wisely and currently living in a financial crisis. Recently, he shared a post on Twitter, describing his journey after KBC. He wrote about his wrong decisions and mistakes that he took after receiving immense fame and winning huge money.

Season 6: Sunmeet Kaur

Sumeet won Rs 5 crore in season 6 of the show. She came to KBC with a dream to continue his career in fashion. After winning, she opened her own brand and doing great now.

Season 7: Taj Mohammed Rangrez



Taj won Rs 1 crore in the 7th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He had spent his money very wisely and utilized it for a social cause too. Rangrez spent his money on his daughter's eye treatment. He brought a house for the family and funded the marriage of two orphaned girls.

